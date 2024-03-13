Try out these curd-based hair masks to solve your hair problems

NEW DELHI: Curd has long been a popular hair care ingredient. Whether you have dry, lifeless hair or dandruff, curd can help you quickly overcome these issues. But did you know that curd may also help your hair grow longer? Yes, it is true. Curd can provide apparent benefits in as little as a few days if used properly. Here are the five different ways to include curd into your hair care regimen that are most convenient for you.

Curd and lemon Make a hair growth mask by blending a bowl of curd, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and 3-4 drops of coconut oil. Apply the mixture well to your hair and scalp, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then rinse it off. Regular use of this mask might assist in strengthening your hair roots and encourage lengthy hair development.

Curd and aloe vera mask This mask can help you moisturise your hair with just three readily accessible ingredients: a cup of curd, 5-6 teaspoons of aloe vera gel, and 2 teaspoons of honey. Combine the three ingredients in a bowl. Apply it to the roots first, then go on to the ends. Leave the mask on for around 30-40 minutes. Wash your hair well with lukewarm water.

Olive oil and curd hair mask Olive oil is said to be beneficial for hair development. The ingredients are simple: a cup of curd, a tablespoon of olive oil, juice of one lemon, and water. Combine curd and oil. In a separate large dish, combine lemon juice and water. After washing, apply a curd-oil hair mask on gently damp hair and let on for around 20 minutes. After that, wash your hair with ordinary water.

Curd and egg hair mask Take a bowl of curd and place one egg in it. Mix well and apply to your hair and scalp for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it with cold water. This mask will not only promote hair development but will also leave your hair healthier and shinier.