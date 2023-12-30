Top ways to keep yourself fit in winter

MUMBAI: As the winter season is intensifying the degree of its icy-cold temperature, the need for warmth, comfort food and cosy evenings indoors. However, the season also brings the risk of winter weight gain. But worry not. Just with few easy lifestyle adjustments, you can stay fit, following a routine and eating healthy foods can be the keys to staying healthy this time.





Keep moving

Don't use the chilly weather as an excuse to stay inside. Find enjoyable ways to keep yourself active, such as going for quick walks, dancing to your favourite music, or participating in winter activities such as ice skating. Physical activity on a regular basis can assist in raising your metabolism and burning those excess calories.





Staying hydrated is a must

It's easy to forget to drink enough water when it's freezing outside. Drinking water has no substitute. Whether it's fall, monsoon, summer, or any other season make it a point to drink more fluids on a regular basis.





Be mindful of what you eat

Take note of what and how much you consume. Savour each bite and pay attention to your body's hunger and fullness cues to practise mindful eating. This can aid in weight loss and establish a healthy relationship with food.





Taking proper rest

Amid work and engagements, we often forget to take proper rest. A disciplined life is a key to a healthy life. Sleep deprivation can cause your body's hunger hormones to break down and give rise to cravings for sweet and high-calorie foods. So, make a proper routine, and devote some time for proper rest.





Transform your home into your gym

If you are too lazy to leave the house, experiment with new indoor physical activities. There are activities that can easily be performed at home, such as yoga, running or walking up and down the stairs of your house, that may keep you active and healthy without exposing yourself to the elements.