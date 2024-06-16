Tooth loss and chronic renal disease may be related in postmenopausal women: Study

NEW DELHI: The kidneys are essential for maintaining general health because they filter waste from the circulation. A number of grave, sometimes fatal medical disorders may arise if they are unable to effectively filter out foreign substances. According to a recent study, tooth loss and chronic renal disease may be related.

The findings of the survey are published online in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society.

The glomerular filtration rate of a female indicates the state of her kidneys. Following menopause, kidney function declines over time and is correlated with lower levels of reproductive hormones. These hormone shifts that occur during menopause also frequently result in abdominal obesity, which is associated with an increased risk of tooth loss and is a separate risk factor for the development of chronic kidney disease.

The consequences of kidney disease are numerous, including an increased probability of experiencing problems with bone and cardiovascular health. Tooth loss, which reflects oral health status, is also associated with systemic diseases, such as diabetes, thyroid disease, and osteoporosis, and is independently associated with an increased risk of stroke. Excessive tooth loss can also impair chewing and speech.

Previous studies have identified an association between kidney function and tooth count. This newest study involving nearly 65,000 participants, however, is the first known to evaluate the association between chronic kidney disease and tooth loss in postmenopausal women across the ages. It concluded that the glomerular filtration rate, a measure of kidney function, is significantly associated with having at least 20 (of a total of 28) adult teeth, suggesting that chronic kidney disease and tooth loss are significantly associated, especially in postmenopausal women aged 66 to 79 years.

These findings suggest that preventing and managing mineral and bone metabolism disorders in postmenopausal women with chronic kidney disease are crucial to prevent tooth loss. It is also important to address kidney disease progression, as the consequences affect multiple body systems beyond just oral health.

“This study highlights the known link between chronic kidney disease and bone metabolism. Increased attention to oral and bone health is warranted in postmenopausal women with chronic kidney disease, in addition to meticulous efforts aimed at preserving kidney function. Conversely, oral health is a window to overall health, and good oral hygiene is important for women of all ages,” said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society.