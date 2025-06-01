The conditioning code: Unlocking healthy hair secrets

CHENNAI: Many people wonder if using conditioner is essential to maintain healthy, manageable hair. While it might seem like an optional step, skipping conditioner can have varying effects depending on your hair type and environmental factors.

Oily hair: Is conditioner really needed?

If you have naturally oily hair, your scalp produces enough sebum to keep your hair lubricated. In such cases, shampooing alone is usually sufficient to cleanse and refresh the scalp. Using conditioner after every wash may weigh the hair down or make it look greasy. Instead, applying conditioner occasionally—mainly for styling or smoothing purposes—can be enough to maintain manageability without excess oiliness.

Dry hair and summer: A risky combination

On the other hand, individuals with dry or frizzy hair should not skip conditioner, especially during summer. Exposure to the sun, heat, humidity, and chlorinated water can further dehydrate the hair, making it prone to breakage, frizz, and dullness. In these conditions, a good conditioner acts as a barrier, sealing in moisture and protecting the hair shaft from environmental damage.

The right way of using the conditioner

For best results, apply conditioner only to the mid-lengths and ends of your hair after shampooing. Avoid applying it directly to the scalp. Let it sit for two to three minutes to allow the ingredients to penetrate and nourish the hair. Rinse thoroughly with cool or lukewarm water to seal the cuticle and enhance shine.

Deep conditioning: A weekly treat for all hair types

Regardless of your hair type, incorporating deep conditioning into your weekly routine—especially during summer—is highly recommended. Deep conditioners or hair masks offer intense hydration and restore strength and elasticity to hair damaged by sun, pollution, or styling.

While daily use of conditioner may not be mandatory for everyone, using it wisely based on your hair type can significantly enhance hair health. A well-thought-out routine that includes occasional deep conditioning is essential for strong, shiny, and resilient hair particularly in the harsh summer months.

The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic