Tackling high-risk pregnancies with blood or heart disorders

CHENNAI: High-risk pregnancies pose a significant challenge for both expectant mothers and healthcare providers, particularly when coupled with underlying blood or heart disorders. Women navigating pregnancy with these pre-existing conditions often encounter increased risks that demand specialised care, vigilant monitoring, and tailored treatment strategies. The diagnosis of blood or heart disorders in pregnant women requires a multidisciplinary approach. A comprehensive evaluation before conception or during early pregnancy is crucial to assess the severity of the condition, and its potential impact on maternal and fetal health, and to formulate an individualised management plan.

Dr Rajsri Shankar, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Apollo Cradle Hospital says that for blood disorders such as thrombophilia or clotting disorders, screening tests including coagulation profiles, genetic assays, and platelet function studies are conducted to determine the risk of thrombotic events during pregnancy. Doctors say that pregnancy imposes physiological changes that can exacerbate the complications associated with blood or heart disorders. Women with blood disorders face an increased risk of thromboembolic events, miscarriages, placental abnormalities, and preeclampsia.

The intricate balance between ensuring maternal well-being while safeguarding fetal health remains a critical challenge. Medications commonly used to manage these conditions may pose potential risks to the developing fetus, necessitating close monitoring and adjustments to treatment plans to minimize harm.

Dr Rajsri added that managing high-risk pregnancies in women with blood or heart disorders demands a collaborative effort among healthcare professionals. Treatment approaches aim to optimize maternal health while minimizing risks to the fetus. Careful coordination between obstetricians, hematologists, cardiologists, and neonatologists is essential throughout the pregnancy journey.

Individualised treatment plans may involve a combination of medications, lifestyle modifications, and specialised prenatal care. Anticoagulation therapy, careful use of antiplatelet agents, and close monitoring of cardiac function are integral components of managing these complex cases.