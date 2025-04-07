Study shows severe obesity may raise risk of 16 common conditions

NEW DELHI: People who are obese, particularly severely obese, could be at an increased risk of experiencing 16 common health conditions including obstructive sleep apnoea, Type 2 diabetes, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, according to a study.

Severe obesity, also known as Class III obesity or morbid obesity, is defined by a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or higher, or a BMI of 35 or higher with obesity-related health conditions. It is known to pose significant health risks.

Obesity is a known risk factor for adverse health outcomes involving multiple organ systems.

However, previous studies have analysed conditions individually, limiting understanding of obesity's total health burden. External validity has also been limited by the underrepresentation of individuals with class III obesity and of diverse demographic groups, said the researchers from the Johns Hopkins University in the US.

In the new study, they examined data from 270,657 participants from the US.

They found that the prevalence and incidence rates increased progressively with higher obesity classes for all 16 health outcomes.

Class I, II, and III obesity was observed in 21.2 per cent, 11.3 per cent, and 9.8 per cent of participants, respectively.

Obesity was strongly associated with all incident outcomes, with graded associations across higher classes of obesity.

The 16 conditions include hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, hyperlipidemia/dyslipidemia, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, gout, metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease, biliary calculus, obstructive sleep apnea, asthma, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and osteoarthritis.

“Observed associations with class III obesity were strongest for obstructive sleep apnoea, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and metabolic dysfunction-associated liver disease,” said the team, in the study, published in the journal NEJM Evidence.

On the other hand, obesity was less linked to asthma, osteoarthritis, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Rising rates of severe obesity create an urgency around intervention. The study offers an updated estimate of obesity's total health burden and may support future public health strategies, policy actions, and clinical use of antiobesity therapies, said the researchers.