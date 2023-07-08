Stress levels witness an increase post pandemic

CHENNAI: The stress levels of individuals have increased post pandemic and is linked to increased incidence of headache, a report by Saridon stated.

According to the report, an astounding 93 percent of respondents who experienced headaches witnessed a noticeable increase, directly linked to elevated stress levels.

Chennai stands second with an incidence of 89 percent, after Mumbai that has an incidence of highest 90 percent. Among tier 2 towns, 96 percent respondents claimed that they experienced a headache.

Saridon released the second edition of its national headache survey and the comprehensive report delves into the growing prevalence of stress among individuals in a post-pandemic era, exploring its correlation with headache across diverse geographies and demographics in individuals aged 22-45 in India.

The report revealed that 1 in 3 people felt that their stress levels had increased post pandemic.

Financial problems and work pressure were indicated as major stressors for both working and non-working populations. Among other causes, health issues and family conflicts were prominent stressors.

The findings highlight the need for effective stress management strategies in a post-pandemic world.

The results also unveiled a concerning trend, with nearly 40 percent of participants indicating challenges in sustaining optimal concentration on their tasks. Nearly 50 percent of the respondents highlighted the reduction of workload, both professional responsibilities and household chores, as the primary remedy to address this concern.

Commenting on the report, Sandeep Verma, country head of Bayer Consumer Health India, said, "The latest report underscores the significant relationship between stress and headaches, particularly in a post-pandemic era where consumers have now started to focus on self-care as a vital aspect of their well-being."