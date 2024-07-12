Stigma attached to asthma major barrier in seeking early treatment

CHENNAI: Asthma is a serious global health problem affecting all age groups. Its prevalence is increasing in many countries, especially among children. Asthma is characterised by variable symptoms of wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and/or cough, and by variable expiratory airflow limitation. According to the Global Asthma Report, symptoms of asthma especially breathing difficulty are responsible for fear, and emotional and psychological suffering of the patients living with asthma. The stigma attached to asthma is one of the major barriers as it can delay health-seeking and case detection, and decrease the adherence to long-term asthma management. Dr M Deepa Selvi, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist at Prashanth Hospitals says that the stigma associated with asthma is usually accompanied by certain thought processes. These processes in turn hinder everyday social life. Both men and women interpreted their asthma symptoms as normal themselves and delayed in seeking medical care even now when facilities for diagnosis and treatment are easily available.

Doctors say that the stigma associated with the diagnosis of asthma affected badly the employment and socioeconomic standing of the patient. The perception of stigmatisation may lead to inappropriate symptom control of asthma especially in public gatherings and workplaces as a result making asthma difficult to manage by health professionals.

“The young adults take a dangerous approach to managing their asthma because of the high cost of medication, stigmatisation, and poor acceptance of their condition,” adds Dr Deepa. Asthma-related stigma produced fears of using sprays, long-term treatment, disabilities, and drug dependence. Stigma is also responsible for the underdiagnosis of asthma, hence launching effective educational programs and campaigns are compulsory to address this issue particularly. Dr Deepa added that Asthma had disrupted and restricted patients’ lives and aspirations in terms of moving to specific schools, altering employment opportunities, and even sometimes the formidable chosen carrier. An accurate portrayal and framing of asthma in the media is very important.