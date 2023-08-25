Staying hydrated to overcome body heat

CHENNAI: Due to considerable water loss through perspiration during sweltering heat, the high temperature makes people feel uncomfortable and tired. To avoid heat-related problems, it is essential to stay hydrated throughout this period.

It is crucial to have enough fluids every day if you want to avoid becoming dehydrated. Dehydration occurs even if your body loses just 1 to 2 per cent of its water. Dehydration can result in a variety of issues, including organ malfunction, fatigue, headaches, and muscle weakness. Therefore, it’s crucial to stay properly hydrated.

It’s essential to drink lots of water on hot days to avoid dehydration. Additionally, including foods high in water content in one’s diet can aid in lowering body heat and boosting natural cooling. The damaging effects of excessive heat on the human body can be lessened by making the proper dietary and lifestyle modifications. It’s also a good idea to consider millets like ‘samai’, ‘thinai’, ‘varagu’, and ‘kambu’.

Drink water with every meal and snack: Drinking 1 milliliter of liquid for every calorie consumed is a simple rule of thumb. Drink at least two to three liters of water each day but strive for three liters if you are more active.

Drink water before you feel thirsty: Your body is already dehydrated when you first start to feel thirsty.

If you consume caffeinated beverages, balance it out with decaffeinated beverages: Alcohol and caffeine-containing drinks both cause diuresis. Instead of hydrating the body, diuretics cause the body to excrete more water.

Eat the water: You can also gain some fluids through the meals you eat. For instance, soups and foods like broccoli, bottle gourd, cucumber, tomatoes, or melons that are high in water content can help increase fluid consumption.