Stay hydrated: 5 easy tips to drink more water every day

NEW DELHI: Water is essential for our overall health and well-being, yet many of us struggle to drink enough of it daily. Whether it's due to busy schedules or simply forgetting, staying hydrated can sometimes slip our minds. But fear not! Here are 5 easy tips to help remind yourself to drink more water throughout the day



Set Reminders on Your Phone Use your smartphone to set regular reminders throughout the day to drink water.Whether it's every hour or every couple of hours, a gentle ping can serve as a helpful nudge to take a sip.

Track Your Intake Keep track of how much water you drink each day using a water tracking app or a simple journal. Seeing your progress visually can motivate you to stay hydrated.

Flavour Your Water If plain water doesn't excite you, try infusing it with fruits, vegetables, or herbs for added flavour. Experiment with combinations like cucumber and mint or lemon and berries to make hydration more enjoyable.

Drink Before You Eat Make it a habit to drink a glass of water before each meal or snack. Not only does this help with hydration, but it can also promote better digestion and prevent overeating.

Listen to Your Body

Pay attention to your body's signals for thirst and hydration. If you feel thirsty, don't ignore it, reach for a glass of water instead of sugary or caffeinated beverages. Additionally, be mindful of factors like exercise, weather, and overall health, which may increase your need for hydration.



