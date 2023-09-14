Simple ways to make your house smell great and fresh

NEW DELHI: The cosiest homes smell fantastic the moment you walk inside them. The first thing people notice when they enter your home is how it smells, not how well it has been maintained. To some extent, maintenance and odours go hand in hand, but it still takes some extra effort to make your house smell amazing. Many people think of using air fresheners as it is easily available and the foremost thing that comes to mind but there are other ways to keep your home fresh. Let us look at certain ways to keep your house fresh.

Get Rid of the Odour

First and foremost, you must work on eradicating the unpleasant odour from your home. It may appear to be a difficult chore, but it is not. You may quickly achieve an odourless by simply removing anything that causes undesirable odours. You will notice a change if you clean your house.

Scented candles

Some people buy candles for their aesthetic value. The most common reason individuals buy candles is for the smell. Filling your home, bedroom or bathroom with sweet vanilla or cedarwood creates a unique atmosphere. So, you can opt for a different fragrance and choose the candle of your choice.

Essential oils

Essential oils are famous for two reasons: their wonderful scent and their health advantages. You can use essential oils to freshen the air in a variety of ways. Spray it, heat it, use a diffuser, or light a candle infused with essential oils. Choose whatever is more convenient for you.

Orange and cinnamon water

Oranges and lemons are known to remove smells and freshen the air. Place orange peels and cinnamon sticks in a pan of hot water and set aside for a while. You can alternatively keep the water simmering while the peels and sticks infuse. Give it some time, and your home will begin to smell wonderful.

Indoor plants

Embrace the trend of potted plants. They are more beneficial to your home than you realise. They not only look amazing, but they also smell great. English ivy, tea rose begonia, or sage are all excellent choices. You can hang them around your house to provide fresh air.