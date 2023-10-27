Signs, causes of breast cancer

CHENNAI: Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer among women worldwide. It is a disease that affects the breast tissue, primarily in women, but it can also occur in men, albeit rarely. This article delves into the various aspects of breast cancer, including its signs, causes, and treatment options.

Lump in the breast: The most common early sign of breast cancer is a painless lump or thickening in the breast or underarm area. Not all lumps are cancerous, but any unusual breast changes should be checked by a healthcare professional.

Change in breast size or shape: Breast cancer can cause changes in the size or shape of the breast. This may manifest as swelling, dimpling, or puckering of the skin.

Nipple changes: Changes in the nipple, such as inversion, retraction, or discharge, may be indicative of cancer.

Skin changes: The skin on the breast may become red, scaly, or develop ridges resembling the peel of an orange.

Pain: While breast cancer is not usually painful in its early stages, some people do experience breast pain. It is crucial to consult a healthcare professional to determine the cause of any unusual changes in your breast health.

Breast cancer’s exact cause remains elusive, but several identified risk factors include gender, with women at a significantly higher risk due to hormonal differences and breast tissue presence. The risk escalates with age, with most cases occurring in women over 50. Genetics play a role, particularly when close relatives have had breast cancer or specific gene mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2 are present. It’s crucial to note that breast cancer can strike anyone, as many diagnosed individuals lack these known risk factors.

Diagnosing breast cancer typically involves a combination of imaging tests, such as mammography, ultrasound, and MRI, along with a biopsy to confirm the presence of cancer cells. Once diagnosed, breast cancer is staged to determine the extent of the disease. Staging helps guide treatment decisions and prognosis.

Surgery: Surgical options for breast cancer include lumpectomy (removing only tumour and surrounding tissue) or mastectomy (removing entire breast). In some cases, lymph nodes may also be removed.

Radiation therapy: Radiation uses high-energy rays to kill cancer cells and is often used after surgery to destroy any remaining cancer cells.

Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy uses drugs to kill cancer cells and is typically administered intravenously. It can be used before or after surgery and may also be recommended for advanced stages of breast cancer.

Hormone therapy: Hormone therapy is used for hormone receptor-positive breast cancers. It blocks effects of hormones on breast cancer cells or lowers hormone levels in body.

Targeted therapy: Targeted drugs are designed to target cancer cells and are often used in conjunction with other treatments.

Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy is a newer approach that uses the body’s own immune system to fight cancer. It may be used particularly for triple-negative breast cancer.

Clinical trials: Participation in clinical trials may be an option for some patients. The choice of treatment depends on several factors, including the stage and type of breast cancer, overall health, and the patient’s preferences.