Service dogs: A lifeline for veterans battling PTSD

Conducted over the last decade, this research by a dedicated team has explored whether trained service dogs can assist veterans suffering from PTSD, a mental health issue spurred by traumatic events.

27 Jun 2024
NEW DELHI: Service dogs can significantly alleviate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans, a new study published in June 2024 in the JAMA Network Open confirms.

The clinical trial, the first and largest of its kind, assessed 156 post-9/11 veterans from K9s For Warriors' waitlist, showing that those who received service dogs reported notably milder symptoms and better versions of life.

