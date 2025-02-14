Seasonal changes affect health, especially cold weather

CHENNAI: Weather changes affect our health, and cold weather often slows bodily processes, including digestion. This natural slowdown and the tendency to eat richer and heavier foods can make the gut function less optimally. Symptoms such as bloating, constipation, and acid reflux often spike in cold weather.

Lack of physical movement also tends to slow down the gut's motility, slowing food passage through the digestive tract. Fatty and greasy foods take more time to digest, leading to indigestion or acid reflux. Smooth digestion along with regular bowel movements requires fibre. However, food intake with less fresh fruits and vegetables reduces the fibre intake. This causes problems like constipation. One more common problem is dehydration. Not drinking enough water can further obstruct digestion.

The immune system also has difficulties during seasonal changes, as colds and the flu become more prevalent during cold weather.

Since the gut contains a large percentage of the body's immune cells, it plays a critical role in immunological function.

Digestive discomfort might result from a compromised immune system that upsets the delicate balance of intestinal microorganisms.





Dr Aditya Shah, Consultant, Department of Medical Gastroenterology, Apollo Spectra.









Ways to maintain good digestive health

Eat with awareness: Include warm, easily digestible foods in your diet, such as stews, soups, and porridge.

Maintain hydration: Even if you don't feel very thirsty, make an effort to drink water.

Get moving: Even mild exercise, such as yoga or a quick stroll can improve digestion and ward off problems like constipation and bloating.

Probiotics are your friend: To keep your gut healthy, eat foods such as yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables that are high in probiotics.

Watch your portion size: Eating too much can upset your stomach. Try eating smaller quantities more often rather than indulging in enormous meals.