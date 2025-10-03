Scientists create 'mirror-image' nanopores for early cancer detection, personalised diagnostics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scientists at BRIC-RGCB have built tiny "mirror-image" pores that work like nature's own protein tunnels but are made from flipped synthetic peptides. These could help in the early detection of diseases such as cancer, as well as in personalised diagnostics.

The team of researchers, led by faculty scientist Dr Mahendran K R, developed these new pores, called DpPorA.

According to an RGCB release here on Friday, they mimic natural proteins but are built from mirror-image peptides, meaning their structures are flipped like a reflection in a mirror.

Computer simulations confirmed that these mirror-image pores are exact structural opposites of the natural versions and also make them more stable and selective than their natural counterparts, the release said.

The study is published in the latest edition of Nature Communications.

Furthermore, the researchers fine-tuned their design to create even more sophisticated pores that allow specific molecules to pass through while blocking others.

"Using these advanced nanopores, we could detect a wide variety of biomolecules—from small sugar rings to full-length proteins. It opens the door for early detection of diseases like cancer and personalised diagnostics," explained Dr Mahendran.

The team also tested how these peptides interact with living cells.

Remarkably, they found that the mirror molecules selectively damaged cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed.

"This suggests these synthetic pores could potentially be developed into new cancer therapies. In short, this innovative work combines cutting-edge chemistry, synthetic nanotechnology, and cancer biology to create powerful tools that could transform both diagnostics and nanobiotechnology," the release said.

Hailing the breakthrough as significant, RGCB Director Prof Chandrabhas Narayana said it will greatly aid wound healing, muscle repair, and immune function.

"More importantly, it will help in the early detection of diseases and customised diagnostics. It has huge potential to develop into new cancer treatments without harming healthy cells, as well as for neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease," the release said.

The work was carried out in collaboration with Dr Harsha Bajaj’s group (CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram), Dr Ulrich Kleinekathofer’s group (Constructor University, Germany), and Dr Radhika Nair’s group (Centre for Human Genetics, Bengaluru).

The research was supported by grants from the Department of Biotechnology, Department of Science and Technology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India.