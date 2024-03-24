Remoulding hair health through onion juice

CHENNAI: Hair struggles are a universal warfare, in which you have to make consistent efforts to keep the hair in good condition. What if the solution to your hair dilemma is always hiding there in your kitchen pantry? The advantages of using onion juice topically are much more than just a temporary olfactory problem.

Unleash the power of hydration: The refreshing moisturising properties of onions target dry and dull hair as well as a weary, dry scalp.

Keeps your natural hair colour vibrant: Onion oil can be used as anti-radicals to resist free radicals damage on hair.

Fights dandruff: Onion can treat scalp infections that include redness, dandruff and itchiness of the scalp.

Prevents hair fall: Onion juice is one of the best-known remedies essential because it has a high amount of sulphur that makes it effective in reducing hair loss.