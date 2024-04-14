Pvt hosp saves paralysed woman with Complex Tuberculosis using minimally Invasive Techniques

CHENNAI: A young woman from Bengal received a new lease of life thanks to a surgery performed at Lifeline Hospitals Chennai.

The 21-year-old patient arrived at the hospital with severe symptoms, including disorientation, neck and back pain, and paralysis in both legs.

Prompt Diagnosis and Initial Intervention:

Doctors quickly diagnosed the patient with leptomeningeal meningitis, a rare condition causing inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Further investigation revealed obstructive hydrocephalus (excess fluid buildup in the brain) and spinal abscesses.

The initial plan was to do multiple level laminectomy to drain pus.

Instead, a team of neurosurgeons, physicians, and intensivists collaborated to perform D6 to d8 laminectomy at the prominent pus level using infant feeding tube intraoperatively to drain debris and pus at all levels by giving multiple wash with saline.

This innovative surgical procedure helped relieve pressure on the spinal cord.

Additionally, an external ventricular drain (EVD) was placed to divert excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from the brain.

Unveiling the Underlying Cause:

Doctors quickly diagnosed the patient with leptomeningeal meningitis, a rare condition causing inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Further investigation revealed obstructive hydrocephalus (excess fluid buildup in the brain) and spinal abscesses.

Minimally Invasive Expertise Saves the Day:

This involved the laparoscopic team.

Leveraging their extensive experience with scarless surgeries, they performed a combined procedure.

Innovation and Discovery:

A ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt was placed to drain excess fluid from the brain's ventricles into the abdomen. This innovative technique utilized a single laparoscopic port strategically placed within the patient's navel, resulting in a virtually invisible scar.

During the laparoscopic procedure, multiple peritoneal nodules were identified, pointing towards abdominal tuberculosis.

A biopsy was obtained through the same laparoscopic port, confirming disseminated tuberculosis (severe systemic TB).

Importance of Nutrition

Following a complex surgery and battling a serious infection like tuberculosis, a patient's body requires optimal nutrition to heal and rebuild strength.

A well-balanced diet rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals would be crucial for this young woman.

The Nutrition department of Lifeline Hospitals implemented a comprehensive nutritional plan for the patient, to ensure she received the necessary nutrients to support her remarkable recovery.