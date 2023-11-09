Pvt hosp, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation launches ‘Diabetes Liver Clinic’

CHENNAI: On the occasion of ‘World Diabetes Day’ (14th November, 2023), India’s leading Diabetes chain of hospitals - Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, in collaboration with its research wing Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, is proud to announce the launch of the first-of-its-kind novel ‘Diabetes Liver Clinic’, a Centre of Excellence dedicated to the research, prevention and management of liver complications in individuals with diabetes.

Recent research spotlights the less-appreciated association between diabetes and liver health, as the liver plays a critical role being a glucose storehouse and its susceptibility to conditions such as 'Fatty Liver' has recently come into focus.

Dr. V. Mohan's research underscores that over 50% of individuals with type 2 diabetes experience some degree of fatty liver.

This sets the stage for 'Hepatic Insulin Resistance,' where insulin function in the liver diminishes, leading to elevated glucose release, particularly during fasting, emphasizing the interplay between fatty liver and type 2 diabetes. The evolving understanding of this bidirectional relationship highlights the importance of addressing these conditions holistically, marking a shift from a glucose-centric diabetes treatment approach to a broader metabolic care framework, where the liver plays a central role.

In lieu of this, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation are proud to introduce the revolutionary novel Diabetes Liver Clinic marking a significant shift in the approach to diabetes care.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation stated" Today signifies a remarkable advancement in the landscape of diabetes care, as we proudly introduce the novel Diabetes Liver Clinic.

The recent findings from the ICMR-INDIAB Study, published in the Lancet Diabetes Endocrinology, have shed light on the escalating prevalence of diabetes in India, with a staggering 101 million individuals affected, and an additional 136 million grappling with prediabetes.

While the well-documented complications of diabetes affecting the eyes, kidneys, heart, feet, and nerves are widely acknowledged, the subtle yet critical connection between diabetes and liver health has only gained the emphasis on it merits recently.

With our ongoing research, the intricate bidirectional relationship between fatty liver and type 2 diabetes are being constantly monitored. Our shift in commitment with the liver now taking centre stage, lies in addressing this evolving challenge by generating essential data, specifically tailored for the Indian population."