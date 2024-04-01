Pvt clinic launches advanced ExoSkeletal Neuro device that provides faster recovery for Fully and Partially Paralysed patients

CHENNAI: JK Physio and Rehab Clinic has announce the launch of the ground-breaking Advanced Exoskeletal Neuro Device, revolutionising neurorehabilitation in India.

This nerve stimulation device enables full spinal and muscle movement, providing a faster recovery for both fully and partially paralysed patients.

The device was launched by Chief Guest Ravindranath Singh, Deputy Director, Welfare of the Differently Abled, Govt of Tamil Nadu and Special Guests, Manivanan, General Manager, DIC, Thanjavur and Dr. Lakshmi Narayana, Ortho surgeon in the presence of Dr. Jagadeesan, Ortho Physiotherapist (PhD), Chairman of JK Physio & Rehab Clinic and Dr. J. Kalpana, Neuro Physiotherapist (PhD), Managing Director of JK Physio & Rehab Clinic.

First-of-its-kind technology introduced in Asia

The launch of the Advanced Exoskeletal Neuro Device at JK Physio & Rehab Clinic is considered a breakthrough in neurophysiological medical technology in Asia. It offers a new hope for patients to regain the ability to engage in basic movement activities and advanced outside activities including walking, squatting, staircase climbing and walking in treadmill.

Robotic technology in Neuro Rehabilitation

This Advanced Exo Skeletal Neuro Device improves the walking mobility of patients by applying motorised assistance to attain required movement irrespective of joint, who do not have muscular power using a lightweight wearable robot. It provides safety and stability to the patients wearing it across their body

Based on the patient’s movement dysfunctions at different levels caused by stroke, spinal cord injury and ageing, this wearable Autonomous Exoskeletal robotic device provides active assistance to patients according to their neuro-mobility health history.

A complete regular procedure of body exercise training with the device is essential with detailed treatment plans formulated by experienced rehabilitation doctors.

In cases of Stroke, it improves coordination in gait and develops respective muscle power in the paralysed limbs.

Most strokes are one-sided paralysis, so it will develop the efficiency of the muscle to get orientation and relevant movement, which develops the symmetrical movements.

For Spinal cord injuries patients may have zero muscle power, which will develop neuro plasticity and provide movement.

First time in South India, ElectroMyography (EMG) device

The ElectroMyography (EMG) device reads electrical impulses to assess nerve conduction in various muscles, aiding in reporting, diagnosis, and treatment. Once the nerve conduction report is obtained, the device targets specific muscles, with different arms catering to different body parts such as the hip, ankle, arms, wrist, shoulder, knee, and elbow.

Graphical results guide the treatment process, facilitating movement and muscle strengthening. Through EMG-assisted virtual rehabilitation, electrodes are placed on the required muscles to train coordination and stimulate muscle activity, helping patients improve muscle function and mobility efficiently

These devices are considered as one of the most promising potential technical robotic devices to deal with the problems of disabled care, elderly assistance and rehabilitation