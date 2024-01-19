Prioritising heart’s health is important

CHENNAI: With 6 in 10 Indians suffering from high Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or “bad” cholesterol, prioritising your heart’s health is of utmost importance. Personal health goals may vary, but incorporating cholesterol management into your resolutions is a universal commitment to a healthier lifestyle. Whether you aim to lose weight, improve fitness, or make dietary changes, addressing cholesterol levels helps align with broader heart well-being.

Dr TR Muralidharan, Professor, and Head Cardiology Department at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), emphasises the importance of monitoring cholesterol levels for early detection of high LDL.

“Patients have been diagnosed with elevated LDL cholesterol due to negligence regarding their health conditions. A sedentary lifestyle heightens this risk, leading to the buildup of LDL and elevating the probability of heart disease. Taking proactive measures is crucial to safeguard heart health and minimise the long-term risk of heart-related illnesses.”

Experts say that small, consistent steps can lead to significant improvements in cholesterol levels. One important thing to keep in mind would be regular checkups, they provide you valuable insights into your cholesterol levels and overall heart health.

Incorporating regular exercise and making mindful dietary choices can positively impact cholesterol levels. Simple changes help to contribute to a healthier heart. Consult with a cardiologist for personalised advice, as their specialised guidance can tailor a cholesterol management plan to your specific health needs and risks. Follow a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, known to support overall heart health, and engage in moderate-intensity exercise regularly.