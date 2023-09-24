Practical tips for students to relieve stress on campus

CHENNAI: Once students start going to college, that is the time a sense of independence, a sense of individuality, and also a sense of defiance comes into play. That age is the time to try new things, starting with vocation experiments, food experiments, and partner experiments, which entails relationships. Furthermore, college students’ fickleness, waviness, and indecisiveness place them at high risk of stress and anxiety.

HERE ARE SOME EFFORTLESS AND QUICK WAYS TO RELAX:

Step beyond the four boundaries, stroll slowly and descend the steps. A relaxing stroll can do wonders for your mental health.

Go to the nearest tree and embrace or touch it to get some oxygen. They support the body in reducing the physiological effects of stress.

Call your loved ones on the phone and have a conversation. Laugh it away.

Chanting helps reduce imbalances and signs of depression, as well as promotes happiness, relaxation, and the ability to concentrate and pay attention. Chanting also modifies voice and breath.

Last but not least, seek out nice company or find a place to be alone and quiet so that you can find serenity and solace.