Palliative Care enhances overall quality of life

CHENNAI: Palliative care holds a special place in the medical field, focusing not only on treating physical symptoms but also on enhancing patients’ overall quality of life. It focuses on relieving pain and anxiety connected with chronic illness, particularly those reaching the end of life phase regardless of any disease.

It is important to ensure that patients receive comprehensive and holistic care that addresses their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. A team of professionals, including doctors, nurses and therapists, need to collaborate closely to create individualised person centric care plans for each patient. This collaborative effort allows us at Athulya Senior Care to tackle complex medical issues while also acknowledging the psychological and social challenges patients and their families may encounter.

Palliative care addresses a wide range of symptoms, such as pain, nausea, fatigue, and breathlessness. By employing evidence-based approaches, we strive to alleviate these symptoms effectively, enhancing the patients’ comfort and overall well-being. Our team employs a combination of medications, therapies, and other interventions to provide the best possible relief.

Life-limiting illnesses often take an emotional toll on both patients and their loved ones. It is significant to help patients and families cope with the challenges they face, facilitating open communication and emotional healing. For patients in the advanced stages of their illnesses, end-of-life care is a critical aspect of our services. We need to ensure that patients have access to hospice care if desired, surrounded by loved ones, and in an environment that fosters peace and tranquility. Palliative care goes beyond medical treatment; it is about cherishing life’s precious moments, supporting patients through their struggles, and celebrating their resilience.