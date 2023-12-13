Over 30 per cent dengue seroprevalence among Kerala's children, Lancet study finds

NEW DELHI: A study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia journal has found a dengue seroprevalence of 30.9 per cent among children aged 9–12 and 24.6 per cent in 5–8-year-olds in Kerala, categorising it as low to moderate.

The study unveils a nuanced landscape of dengue prevalence among children aged 5–12, shedding light on the complex dynamics of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Seroprevalence is the number of persons in a population who test positive for a specific disease based on serology (blood serum) specimens.

With a sample size of 5,236, the research exposes regional variations and highlights the need for targeted preventive measures, the researchers said.

This prevalence is lower than many endemic countries but higher than Singapore, they said. The team, including researchers from the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala University of Health Sciences, emphasises the importance of understanding these nuances for effective vaccination policies and public health interventions.

The research reveals a higher prevalence in urban areas and among the lower socio-economic group, emphasising the influence of urbanisation on dengue transmission.

Boys show significantly higher seroprevalence, potentially linked to clothing and activity patterns, the researchers said.