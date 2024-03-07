Obesity, depression link found in middle-aged, older adults; stronger in less active younger women

NEW DELHI: New research has found a significant association between obesity and depression among middle- and older-aged adults in Ireland, with severe depressive symptoms likely among younger women having type 2 diabetes or less physical activity.

Researchers said that a possible reason behind the link could be poorer self-esteem, self-image and body satisfaction, all known risk factors for depression, and could be exacerbated socially through prejudice, discrimination and stigma.

Chronic pain conditions as a direct effect of obesity, such as joint and back pain, and fibromyalgia, too are known to result in depressive symptoms, they said.

Further, the researchers from University College Cork, Ireland, also said that biologically, obesity and depression share similar pathways, primarily through neurotransmitter imbalances, inflammation abnormalities and disturbances in energy production. Other factors include genetics and hormonal imbalances.

The positive relationship between obesity and depression is independent of lifestyle factors and disease conditions, they said, and that targeted interventions to address depression should include weight management measures.

For the study, the researchers included more than 1,800 Caucasian-European individuals in the 46-73 years age bracket from urban and rural settings.

The participants were asked to respond to general health and lifestyle questionnaires. Their depression and well-being were assessed using the Centre for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CES-D) and the World Health Organization-Five (WHO-5) Well-Being Index, respectively.

The researchers used two indices for measuring obesity - Body Mass Index and waist-height ratio. BMI was calculated as weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in metres and physical activity among them was measured through the International Physical Activity Questionnaire. All the data were statistically analysed.