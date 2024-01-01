New Year 2024: Realistic fitness goals to set this year

NEW DELHI: Every year we make resolution with aspirations to get fit, get healthy, and be our best selves. However, when those fitness goals are centred on long-term expectations of how we want to appear rather than short-term goals of how we want to feel, those goals fall through in a matter of months, weeks, or even days. So, this new year, let’s set some realistic goals that can be accomplished easily without fail and will make you stronger and healthier.

Schedule your workouts in the calendar

When you put appointments, meetings, or tasks in your calendar, you know they'll be done. And you'll almost certainly be on time, completely prepared, and never late. Same prioritize your workout in advance. Sign up for an online fitness class ahead of time, or schedule ‘going for a jog’, ‘yoga day today’ in your calendar.

Find a fitness buddy

Exercising with a friend is not only enjoyable, but it also acts as a source of motivation. Working out with a friend offers mutual support and encouragement, which helps both people stay motivated and devoted to their fitness goals. So, pick up your phone and call your fitness partner-to-be.

Add some variety to your workouts

Change is necessary in life, to keep us moving, to keep us growing, to keep us interested. Changing your workout routine on a regular basis can boost satisfaction, motivation, and the probability of adhering to your fitness schedule.

Always have a backup plan

Always have a backup plan in place in case of circumstances that hinder you from going to the gym or going for a stroll. Explore at-home workouts to make sure you can keep active even in challenging circumstances.

Add relaxing and calming exercises to your fitness regime

Working out should not be about working as hard and as long as you can. You must be just as serious about your rest days as you are about your training days, and you must emphasise the mental as well as the physical benefits of fitness. Instead of focusing on intensive exercises, incorporate a calming activity into your weekly routine.

Always remind yourself ‘Why’ you started this

Resolutions typically fail because we lose sight of our ‘why.’ The first step in holding yourself accountable is to give your goals significance. Look at the reason, the goal will never feel motivating enough to actually achieve.