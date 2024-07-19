Need to create awareness of heart disease among women

CHENNAI: Heart disease is one of the leading causes of mortality and poses a serious threat, silently destroying lives. Heart disease ranges from coronary artery disease to heart attacks, claiming about 25 per cent of all mortality in India.

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, heart disease is the top reason for death in Indian women, which in numbers is more than breast cancer and all other cancers put together. This highlights the urgent need to create awareness among Indian women to take serious care of their hearts.

Experts say that the occurrence of coronary artery disease in Indian women has increased by 300 per cent, ranging between 3 per cent and 13 per cent, according to research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Dr Madan Mohan B Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiologist, MGM Healthcare says that Indian women are more prone to heart disease because of several risk factors, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Pregnancy and menopause cause extensive hormonal imbalances in women, which in turn affect their heart health.

“Having gestational diabetes and high blood pressure during one’s pregnancy can result in a long-term risk of heart issues. Women experience signs like tiredness, dizziness, or shortness of breath in case of a cardiac arrest. Starting from screening for heart diseases, preventive care, and prompt interventions through treatments, the lack of access for women results in contributing to more heart diseases in women.”

Awareness will be a key tool to tackle the issue of increasing heart issues among women. Leaving the sedentary lifestyle by incorporating regular physical workouts, balanced meals, and managing stress will be vital weapons against heart disease.

He added that most females do not show signs of heart problems during menstruation due to hormone levels. However, once they reach menopause, a stage marked by declining estrogen levels, heart issues may arise. This decrease in estrogen, which usually protects the heart, is a widely recognised phenomenon.