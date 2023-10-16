Navratri special 2023: : Vrat snacks that keep you healthy and fit

NEW DELHI: While it is a time for fasting and prayer, it is also an opportunity to enjoy wonderful vrat-appropriate dishes that are unique to this festival. We tend to gain weight during the Navratri fasts since we are ignorant of the healthy foods. Here are some healthy vrat-friendly snacks that will help you lose weight and stay healthy.

Milk Products

Those who observe fasts may consume milk products. Milk products include milk, buttermilk, sweet lassi, dahi, and makhana kheer. They provide energy and keep you feeling relaxed. You won’t feel hungry the entire day.

Eat more vegetables

Vegetables will help you feel satiated for longer and prevent binge eating. You can consume veggie soup or salad.

Keep yourself hydrated

While fasting, dehydration can make you feel weak and hungry. If you prefer something more than ordinary water to stay hydrated, try nimbu pani, coconut water, vegetable juice, or fruit juice.

Fruit chaat

It could get a little boring to eat whole fruits. With a variety of tastes and crunch from fruits including banana, papaya, watermelon, apple, and pomegranate, this fruit chaat will liven up your Navratri snacking time.

Shakarkandi chaat

Feasts during Navratri are fascinating because of these kinds of delights. Shakarkandi chaat is not only delicious but also satisfying, healthy, and perfect for a diet that wants to reduce weight. It contains a lot of protein, a variety of vitamins and minerals, and fibre for a healthy digestive tract.

Roasted makhanas

Whether it is Navratri or not, makhanas are a typical addition to diet snack plates. A delightful and nutritious snack that is high in protein and low in calories are makhanas. When they are prepared in ghee and lightly dusted with sendha namak, they naturally taste their best.