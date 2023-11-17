MGM performs living donor liver transplant

CHENNAI: A life-saving living donor liver transplant was performed on an 11-month-old underweight baby from Orissa at a private hospital in the city. The infant, below the average weight, had Hepatoblastoma (Liver Cancer) and also suffered from a rare congenital condition called Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome.

The child was admitted to MGM Healthcare in July 2023 and had previously undergone eight cycles of chemotherapy in other hospitals.

The medical team led by Dr Thiagarajan Srinivasan, Senior Consultant & Director of the Institute of Liver Diseases, Transplant and HPB Surgery decided to perform a living donor liver transplant.

Explaining the complications, Dr Thiagarajan Srinivasan said, “We encountered multiple challenges, including the unavailability of a suitable related living liver donor and post-chemotherapy complications such as cachexia and infection. The liver from donor was too big for the small child and we employed special techniques to reduce the size of donor liver preserving its functionality and transplanted the reduced liver into the child. This was facilitated by Pre-operative 3D computerised reconstruction of the donor liver anatomy.”

“The child successfully underwent a liver transplant and now the child is active and doing well with normal liver functions and no tumour on follow-up imaging,” he added.