Man trolls his daughter for incorrect English, WhatsApp chat goes viral

CHENNAI: A WhatsApp screenshot chat has been going rounds all over social media in which her father was seen trolling her and correcting his daughter’s English.

In the screenshot, the father started the conversation by telling her that he sent rupees 40,000 to her account.

X user (@whyanviwhy), posted the tweet and captioned it, "what is up with my dad"

To which the user replied "yes, found" to that. Her father corrected her by telling she had been 'received' in response.

He also stated, “English Medium me paisa barbad kiya mera [You wasted my money at an English Medium school].”

This post has gathered nearly 1,00,00 views and over 19,000 likes.

Many X users expressed their views on comment section

“Dad: part-time father, full-time savage,” wrote one user. “Uncle being the coolest,” commented another. “Your dad is humorous. Great to have such a dad who can understand humour,” expressed another user.

Similarily, there is an other incident on X where the father shared about his daughter’s sweet revenge following a small argument.

She put the “father on sale” notice outside their door and she also placed a bid for her father at Rs 2,00,000.