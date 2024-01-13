Makar Sankranti 2024: From Khichdi to Sesame seeds ladoo, what all you can enjoy on this festivity

NEW DELHI: Makar Sankranti is a prominent festival on the Indian calendar, devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sankranti. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.This is the time for the farmers to harvest their crops.

This festival has many significances and is a much loved one in India.On this festivity, families come together to celebrate the auspicious occasion, food plays a crucial role in adding to the festive spirit.Let us look at these delicious dishes that add a dash of flavor to your festivity.

Sesame seeds ladoo Begin your celebrations with the traditional and healthful Sesame Seed and Jaggery Ladoo. This simple sweet delicacy is packed with energy because to the nutrient-dense sesame seeds. Roast the seeds, combine with jaggery, and form into bite-sized ladoos. As you consume these scrumptious delicacies, taste the rich flavours that are the right combination of sweetness and nuttiness.

Khichdi Khichdi is traditionally prepared on Makar Sankranti using freshly harvested rice, moong or urad dal, and a variety of spices. Some people add vegetables to increase their nutritional value. A generous dollop of desi ghee is poured over khichdi just off the stove, and the ghee instantly melts into it. It is a comfort dish for many people across India.

Patishapta Patishapta, a classic Bengali dessert, can satisfy your sweet taste while adding a touch of refinement to your Makar Sankranti celebrations. These thin crepes packed with coconut and jaggery are a delicious treat for your taste senses. Drizzle some date palm jaggery syrup on top to add sweetness and authenticity to this festive treat.

Sweet Pongal Sweet Pongal, a South Indian dish that embodies Makar Sankranti, is a perfect way to celebrate the harvest season. This dish, made with rice, lentils, and jaggery, and flavoured with cardamom, is the ideal balance of sweetness and warmth. The cashews and raisins offer a satisfying crunch and bursts of taste. Serve it hot for a soothing and soul-satisfying experience.





Chikki Coconut Chikki is a crunchy way to enjoy your Makar Sankranti feast. This simple brittle blends the health of coconut with the sweetness of jaggery, resulting in a delicious and addicting dessert. The chewy texture of the coconut and the rich flavoured jaggery make this recipe ideal for people searching for a quick and enjoyable snack during the festivities.







