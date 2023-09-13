Low-maintenance plants that are ideal for your balcony

NEW DELHI: If you want some greenery but don't have the time, energy, or knowledge to keep demanding plants alive, low-maintenance balcony plants are great. While synthetic plants are convenient, nothing surpasses real greenery. By picking the best balcony plants, you can transform your small outdoor area into a lush haven that will provide you with all the health and wellness advantages of a garden with a lot less labour.Let us look at some of the plants best for your balcony.

Snake plants





The low-maintenance succulent snake plant can withstand a lot of neglect. All varieties of snake plants enjoy being pot-bound and can endure low light. It can endure a lack of water for a long time because of its thick, waxy leaves.

Aloe Vera





In addition to being useful for its many therapeutic benefits, aloe vera is notable for its intriguing appearance. Just be careful not to overwater this plant, and it really needs minimal maintenance.



Bougainvillea





These colourful climbers thrive in small spaces since they require minimal maintenance and can adapt to poor soil conditions. If you want to add a blooming shrub to your tiny garden or if you have limited outside space, this is a perfect alternative.

Aglaonema





Aglaonema comes in a variety of cultivars that have lovely foliage that is a combination of red, pink, white, and green. This easy-to-take-care-of plant adds a chic addition to patios, balconies, and homes.

Rubber plant





If your balcony is warm enough, a rubber tree requires very little upkeep. Like the other plants in this list, they can grow to be quite large and thrive on neglect. Every once in a while, throw some water at them, and they'll be content.

