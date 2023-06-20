Late diagnosis of congenital renal issues in kids leads to complications

CHENNAI: Congenital renal issues in children get diagnosed at a later stage even when various symptoms emerge immediately after birth. This is due to lack of awareness and can lead to kidney complications.

There are a few common problems among kids mainly due to congenital anomalies of the kidneys and urinary tracts, say experts.

Renal agenesis is one such condition where a baby is born without one or two kidneys. Nephrotic syndrome is another where there’s protein leaks into the urine. Both are manageable with oral medication.

Kidney disease is diagnosed after analysing the child’s medical and family history, and conducting a physical examination. Nephrologists advise parents to look for symptoms such as swelling of the feet, hands and face specifically around the eyes in the morning, increase or decrease in urine output, passing of foamy (frothy) urine, blood and change of colour in the urine.

“There are many tests required to determine a kidney problem in the child. After doing a clinical diagnosis, speak to the child and parents. Check the patient’s BP, blood and urine for any kidney-related anomalies. If required, we do an ultrasound to see the size of the kidneys and to check for any blocks in the urinary tract,” said Dr Navinath M, consultant nephrologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology.

Parents usually stop the medication when their child’s condition improves. This, and a lack of follow-up, will lead to further complications in the future.

“Parents have to ensure their children take medications even when they don’t want to. A dietary change is made according to the diagnosis. A child with a chronic kidney disease has to follow a low-salt diet. In some cases, food restrictions such as a low-protein diet is recommended,” he added.

Once kidney problems are identified, doctors use surgery, dialysis, vaccines, and antibiotics to treat it. Parents have to monitor the child’s daily fluid intake and follow an appropriate diet recommended by a dietician or specialist.

“If your child is on medication, ensure he/she takes it exactly as prescribed. Finally, see the nephrologist at regular intervals to check kidney health and disease progression,” says Dr Prabhu Kanchi, nephrologist, Fortis Malar.

(With inputs from Prarthana Hannah)