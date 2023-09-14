Key advantages of using sandalwood for skincare

NEW DELHI: Sandalwood has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and skincare, primarily in India and other parts of Asia. It can offer several benefits for the skin but individual results may vary, and some people may be sensitive or allergic to it.

It's a good practice to perform a patch test before using sandalwood products on your face or body, especially if you have sensitive skin. Here are some of the key advantages of using sandalwood for skin care.

Moisturizing

Sandalwood oil is an excellent natural moisturizer. It helps hydrate the skin and lock in moisture, making it suitable for people with dry skin.

Anti-ageing

Sandalwood contains antioxidants that can help combat free radicals, which are responsible for premature ageing and wrinkles. Regular use of sandalwood on the skin may help reduce the signs of ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Skin pigmentation

Sandalwood is often used to lighten skin pigmentation and reduce the appearance of scars, blemishes, and dark spots. It can even out skin tone and promote a more radiant complexion.

Tighten skin

Sandalwood acts as a mild astringent, which means it can help tighten and tone the skin. This property can be particularly useful for people with oily or combination skin, as it can help reduce excess oil and minimize the appearance of pores.

Antiseptic and antibacterial

Sandalwood has natural antiseptic and antibacterial properties, which can help prevent and treat skin infections and acne. It can be used to cleanse and disinfect the skin.