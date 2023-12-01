KCI docs observe ‘Movember’ for cancer awareness

CHENNAI: A group of nine dedicated doctors from Kauvery Cancer Institute (KCI) has taken up the challenge of growing facial hair throughout November as part of the ‘No Shave November’ and ‘Movember’ movements.

The aim is to raise awareness about men’s cancer and health issues, fostering open conversations about the importance of early detection, prevention, and overall well-being. According to recent statistics from leading health organisations, men continue to face significant health challenges, with cancer being a prominent concern.

‘No Shave November’ and ‘Movember’ are global movements that encourage men to grow facial hair during November to raise awareness about men’s health issues, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health.

Dr Sujay Susikar, a prominent surgical oncologist at Kauvery Cancer Institute, emphasises, “Participating in ‘No Shave November’ or ‘Movember’ is a fun and impactful way to draw attention to serious health issues. It’s a conversation starter, allowing us to discuss the importance of regular health check-ups and early detection.”

Dr Vaidhyswaran, Director of Radiation Oncology states, “Timely intervention can significantly improve the success of cancer treatment. Regular check-ups, especially for men over 40, can catch potential issues early on.” “Cancer doesn’t discriminate. It’s crucial for men to prioritise their health and take preventive measures,” said Dr VelmurganDeisingh, Consultant Anaesthesiologist and Head of the Department Anaesthesia at Kauvery Hospital.