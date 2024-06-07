Kauvery Hospital to organise prog for school students

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital is organising a special event for young, aspiring doctors. The event offers a unique opportunity for students to dig into the world of healthcare technology, gain hands-on skills, and experience the latest medical innovations.

Participants will have the chance to explore cutting-edge healthcare technology and engage in practical sessions to learn essential medical skills. They can touch and feel the tools used in robotic surgeries and acquire crucial first-aid techniques for common injuries and burns.

The event also covers how to check vital signs such as blood pressure and body mass index, the functioning of ultrasound scans, and the use of electrocardiogram machines to listen to heartbeats.

Additionally, attendees will discover the essential equipment inside an ambulance, gain knowledge in basic life support and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and master proper hand hygiene techniques.

The event is open to students from Class 9 to 12 who are eager to learn and explore a potential career in healthcare.