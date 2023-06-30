Kauvery Hospital launches latest OCT system

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital announced the launch of the latest AI-based Ultreon Coronary Imaging system recently. The hospital is the first in Tamil Nadu to acquire a state-of-the-art OCT system, empowering cardiologists with advanced capabilities for precise coronary analysis and guiding complex angioplasty and stenting procedures.

Artificial intelligence (AI) powered Ultreon, the latest generation system, offers automatic quantification of coronary blocks, vessel sizing, and detailed analysis of block types such as lipid and calcification. Its unique co-registration feature is a guiding tool for physicians performing complex angioplasty and stenting, commonly called CHIP PCI. Since its launch, the Kauvery Heart Institute has completed over 25 complex procedures in its inaugural month.

Prof Dr Ajith Pillai, the hospital’s Chief Cardiologist, expressed enthusiasm about the Ultreon technology, stating that the Ultreon Coronary Imaging system significantly adds to our state-of-the-art integrated imaging technology.



“It equips our cardiologists with the tools to perform interventions with exceptional precision, ultimately benefiting our patients,” he said.

