Insights into myeloma and its treatment

CHENNAI: Multiple Myeloma is a type of blood cancer that develops in plasma cells — white blood cells responsible for producing antibodies to fight infections. This disease affects the bone marrow, weakening the immune system and causing complications such as bone pain, anaemia, and kidney dysfunction.

Although myeloma is treatable, it is generally not curable, and advanced therapies like blood stem cell transplantation can provide patients with extended survival and improved quality of life. In healthy individuals, plasma cells live in the bone marrow, working in harmony with red and white blood cells and platelets to support bodily functions.

In multiple myeloma, however, these plasma cells become cancerous, multiply uncontrollably, and crowd out healthy cells. This imbalance not only hampers the body's ability to fight infections but also leads to the deterioration of bones and other organs.

While initial treatments for myeloma often include medications such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted drugs, many patients can benefit from a blood stem cell transplant. A blood stem cell transplant replaces the damaged or diseased marrow with healthy stem cells, giving the body a chance to rebuild its blood cell production and regain immune function.

The procedure begins with chemotherapy to eliminate the diseased cells, followed by the infusion of healthy stem cells. Finding a matching donor can be challenging. While 30 per cent of patients may find a match within their family, the majority must rely on unrelated donors registered with international stem cell registries. Unfortunately, with less than 0.6 million Indian donors currently registered, many patients struggle to find a compatible match. Since ethnicity plays a key role in matching, it is crucial to encourage more individuals of Indian origin to register as potential stem cell donors.

The process of registering as a donor is simple. Healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55 can sign up by filling out a consent form and swabbing the inside of their cheeks. This sample is analyzed to determine HLA compatibility and listed anonymously on international registries, making it accessible to patients worldwide.