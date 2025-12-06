India to surpass China in diabetes burden: IDF chief Peter Schwarz

CHENNAI: Physical inactivity has emerged as one of India’s biggest health threats, which has the risk of the country surpassing the diabetes burden in less than 15 years, opined Peter Schwarz, president, International Diabetes Federation (IDF). In a chat with DT Next, he emphasised that making daily movement a national priority was essential to reversing the trend.

Excerpts follow:

Why should physical activity be the top priority in preventing diabetes?

Schwarz says physical activity is one of the strongest tools available to prevent diabetes and manage blood sugar in those already affected. Regular movement lowers insulin resistance and improves metabolic health. It is simple, accessible and highly effective.

What minimum daily activity is needed to cut diabetes risk?

Anything under 5,000 steps a day is considered low activity. While more than 5,000 steps offers benefits, 10,000 steps remains the ideal target. India’s average of 2,200 steps a day is worryingly low. Raising daily steps by just 2,000 can reduce cardiovascular disease risk by 14%. There is no overdose in physical activity. It never causes harm.

Are younger people becoming less active?

This is one of the most concerning trends. Children naturally clock 13,000 to 14,000 steps a day until puberty. After that, activity levels drop sharply. Although digital habits are often blamed, the real culprit is a societal environment that encourages inactivity. The focus should be on creating solutions that help people build movement into their routines.

Does fasting help prevent or control type 2 diabetes?

The 14-day fasting cycle should be done under medical supervision. The IDF recognises 19 forms of fasting that support diabetes prevention and treatment. Prolonged fasting helps break down fat deposits in the liver and pancreas, where fat accumulation contributes significantly to diabetes. Once excess fat is reduced, individuals can adopt structured diets such as ketogenic or low-carb plans. The key is preventing fat from building up in the liver.

What simple lifestyle changes can people adopt immediately?

Walking remains the most effective and accessible option. Strength-building activities such as swimming, running or weight training also help. Frequency, as in consistency, matters more than intensity for it to be effective.

What should the government do to promote physical activity?

Public health systems must place movement at the centre of policy. Urban planning should prioritise walking paths, parks, open spaces, cycling lanes and recreation zones. Cities should make activity part of daily life. Sustainable health strategies must integrate movement into urban design.

How does India’s diabetes burden compare with China's?

China currently has the world’s highest number of people living with diabetes, aided by its ageing population. However, India’s rapid rise puts it on track to overtake China within the next decade or so if strong preventive measures are not adopted. India must act now to reduce risks and prevent further escalation.