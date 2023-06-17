Increasing risk of NCDs among men, finds study

CHENNAI: As June highlights the importance of men's health, a study has highlighted the increasing risk of non communicable diseases among men. The study by a private healthcare provider stated that 10 percent of men suffer from Hypertension, while 38 percent have obesity and 22 percent have Diabetes.

The study that saw a participation of 5,000 men who underwent preventive health checkup during January 2020- December 2022 was done by by Indus Health Plus. It revealed that these non-communicable diseases are due to unhealthy eating habits, lack of physical activity, poor sleep, increasing stress levels, consumption of alcohol and tobacco and genetics or hereditary factors. The abnormality report states that 36 percent of males are prevalent to hyperlipidemias, 53 percent have lack of vitamin D25 and 32 percent have vitamin B12 deficiency.

Amol Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus says, “Stress and anxiety has been on rise among men and these factors are responsible for various disease including hypertension, obesity, etc. Sedentary lifestyles and poor eating habits are to blame for the rising rates of NCDs. To lower the risk of complications from NCDs, it is advised to get check-up on time. Increasing physical activity and practising mindful eating can lower the risk of obesity. Public knowledge is vital since lifestyle diseases can mostly be avoided. A significant difference can be made by just altering your lifestyle to eliminate and lessen risks.”

Experts say that stress is one of the main contributing factors for these and different triggers cause stress and identifying your trigger will make it easier to develop personalized ways to deal with stress or experiment with various ways to manage your mental health.

Daily exercise produces stress-relieving hormones that improve your physical and mental health. Thus, setting time to do something you enjoy can help you relax and increase your overall mental health.

Doctors have also pointed out that smoking and alcohol consumption is also a major cause. Genetics is also one of the most important factors that can lead to NCDs. People can be at risk of certain diseases due to hereditary factors. It is really important to know the predisposition of diseases beforehand to take preventive action in advance and avoid delay in treatment," say experts.