Increased screen time to drive near-sightedness in children, adults: Experts

NEW DELHI: Overuse of digital devices and the resulting increased screen time is driving a significant number of people, especially the young towards near-sightedness or myopia, warned experts on Monday.

Health experts have long been raising concerns over the world moving towards an explosive myopic crisis, especially post the Covid-19 pandemic, when traditional schools shifted to online learning through tablets and laptops; and outdoor activities were almost eliminated.

“Digital eye strain is becoming a significant concern, especially among children post Covid. When children focus on screens for long periods, the eye muscles remain contracted. Over time, this prolonged strain contributes to the development of myopia (near-sightedness), particularly in young, pliable eyes,” said Dr. Anuj Mehta, Professor, and HOD, Ophthalmology, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital at the ‘Illness To Wellness’ Summit organised by ASSOCHAM.

Dr. Kirti Singh, Director Professor, Guru Nanak Eye Centre, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi said that the constant focus on screens decreases the rate of eye blinking, leading to dry eyes.

“This issue is even more pronounced in cramped spaces with poor ventilation, excessive air conditioning, or exposure to smoke - conditions often seen in ‘sick building syndrome,” Singh.

According to ophthalmologist Dr. (Prof.) A. K. Grover, from a city-based hospital, reduced or ineffective blinking leads to ocular surface issues such as dryness, burning, and eye fatigue.

"Prolonged screen time strains our ability to shift focus between near and distant objects causing focusing difficulties. It can also lead to poor posture which contributes to neck and head strain, adding to overall discomfort,” Grover noted.

Singh added that the impact of digital strain isn’t limited to just the eyes.

“Our body functions as a connected system -- eye health is linked to liver and heart health and kidney,” she said.

The experts agree that eliminating digital devices from children’s lives is unrealistic. However, steps can be taken to minimize its impact of causing digital eye strain. They emphasised the importance of balance, encouraging more outdoor activities to strengthen long-distance vision.

They suggested the 20-20-20 rule which is after 20 minutes of screen time, take a 20-second break by looking at an object 20 feet away and aim for at least 2 hours of outdoor activity daily as well.