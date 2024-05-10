Importance of first 5 years of child’s health, development

CHENNAI: The first five years of life lays the foundation of a child’s health and development. During these 5 years, as different organs of the body grow and develop, the child begins to perform different physical and mental tasks. During these 5 years, the child’s immune system is also under development and cannot effectively fight against serious infections.

After the 1st year of life, as the child begins to mingle more with other children or adults, they get exposed to more infections. Studies show that severe infections such as pneumonia, diarrheal diseases, hepatitis A and measles affect the nutritional status of children.

During these acute infections and their recovery, children do not eat well. This affects their physical growth and development. That is why it is important to give all vaccinations at the right age and keep track of both immunisation and developmental milestones.

Physical milestones: Toddlers at this age run, can kick a ball and eat with a spoon.

Brain-development: At this age, they can sort simple shapes and colours, play simple, make-believe games and play with blocks.

Language and communication: Toddlers will be able to speak short sentences and point at objects.

Social and emotional: At this age, toddlers like to copy other adults and children. They become more defiant.

Immunisation milestones 15th month: Second dose of MMR vaccination that protects against three infections, measles, mumps and rubella to ensure complete protection needs to be given. A booster dose of PCV is required to protect against pneumonia because the protection given by the first 3 doses begins to wane. Varicella vaccine protects against chickenpox. This needs to be given in the 15th month for optimal action.

16th-18th month: Booster doses of DTwP/DTaP, Hib and IPV are given to ensure complete protection against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, influenza infections and polio.

18th-24th month: Second doses of Hepatitis A and Varicella are given to complete the protection.