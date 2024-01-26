Impact of PCOS extends beyond female infertility

CHENNAI: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is not just a main cause of female infertility but its impact extends beyond that, say experts.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a prevalent hormonal disorder affecting women of reproductive age. While the term PCOS may not be widely recognized, it warrants closer attention due to its far-reaching health implications.

Sharing the health complications and symptoms of this condition, the experts insisted on immediate medical attention. The symptoms of this lifelong condition range from irregular periods, weight gain, and excess hair growth to acne and thinning of scalp hair. These outward signs indicate underlying health issues that persist beyond the reproductive years.

“Women with PCOS often exhibit insulin resistance, a condition where the body struggles to use insulin effectively, raising the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Elevated levels of androgens, or male hormones, can disrupt ovulation, leading to irregular menstrual cycles. For those who are overweight, the risks are compounded, with PCOS linked to serious health problems such as gestational diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, sleep apnea, and stroke,” said Dr Vanitha Shri, senior consultant at MGM Healthcare. Symptoms of PCOS vary widely, leading women to consult different specialists for seemingly unrelated health concerns. To receive a PCOS diagnosis, individuals should exhibit at least two out of three key indicators which are irregular periods, elevated androgen levels, and the presence of multiple small cysts on the ovaries.

Early diagnosis is key to effective management of the condition. Lifestyle changes like weight control, increased physical activity and stress management are some of the treatment methods to mitigate the effects of PCOS, said health experts.