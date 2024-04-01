Impact of excessive screen time on children's exam performance

CHENNAI: In today's digital age, children are increasingly exposed to screens from an early age, whether it's through smartphones, tablets, computers, or television.

While technology offers numerous benefits, excessive screen time can have detrimental effects on various aspects of children's health and development.

One area profoundly impacted is their academic performance, particularly during exams.

This article delves into the ways excessive screen time can hinder children's exam performance and offers practical strategies for parents and educators to mitigate these effects.

The Distraction Dilemma:

Excessive screen time can lead to distractions that interfere with children's ability to focus and concentrate on their studies. Constant notifications, interactive games, and social media updates can lure children away from their textbooks and study materials, disrupting their study routines and diminishing their ability to retain information effectively.

Disrupted Sleep Patterns:

Extended screen time, especially before bedtime, can disrupt children's sleep patterns, leading to fatigue and reduced cognitive function during exams. Exposure to the blue light emitted by screens suppresses the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep, making it difficult for children to achieve restorative sleep and wake up refreshed for exams.

Impact on Memory and Learning:

Prolonged screen exposure has been linked to impaired memory and learning abilities in children. Excessive screen time replaces valuable study and revision time, limiting opportunities for active learning and consolidation of information. Moreover, the passive nature of screen-based activities may hinder critical thinking skills and problem-solving abilities, which are essential for exam success.

Physical Health Consequences:

Excessive screen time often comes at the expense of physical activity, leading to sedentary lifestyles and poor overall health. Reduced physical activity levels can negatively impact children's energy levels, mood, and cognitive function, ultimately affecting their ability to perform well in exams.

Strategies for Mitigation:

1. Set Screen Time Limits: Establish clear rules and limits on screen time, ensuring that children have dedicated periods for study, recreation, and relaxation.

2. Encourage Breaks and Physical Activity: Encourage regular breaks from screens to engage in physical activities such as outdoor play, sports, or relaxation techniques like yoga to refresh the mind and body.

3. Create a Distraction-Free Study Environment: Designate a quiet, well-lit study area free from electronic distractions to promote focused studying and concentration.

4. Promote Healthy Sleep Habits: Establish a consistent bedtime routine and limit screen exposure before bedtime to ensure restful sleep and optimal cognitive function during exams.

5. Encourage Active Learning: Encourage interactive and hands-on learning experiences that stimulate critical thinking and problem-solving skills, complementing traditional study methods.

Excessive screen time poses significant challenges to children's exam performance by impairing focus, disrupting sleep patterns, hindering learning and memory, and compromising physical health.

By recognizing the detrimental effects of excessive screen time and implementing practical strategies to mitigate them, parents and educators can help children achieve a healthy balance between technology use and academic success.

Prioritizing offline activities, promoting healthy study habits, and fostering a supportive learning environment are essential steps in ensuring children's well-being and academic achievement in an increasingly digital world.

The author of this story is Dr. Maramganty Vamshidhar, Sr. Cataract and Refractive Surgeon, Maxivision Eye Hospitals.