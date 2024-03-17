IDF recommends one-hour post plasma glucose test for better diagnosis of pre-Diabetes

CHENNAI: The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has stated that one hour post-load plasma glucose test is a more sensitive and practical method to screen for intermediate hyperglycaemia or Pre-Diabetes and type 2 diabetes in people at risk.

The diagnosis of prediabetes is currently based on detecting the concentration of sugar or glucose in the blood of fasting and after 120 min of eating as the oral glucose tolerance test.

An expert panel of 22 people from 15 countries, including India, prepared the statement by IDF at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies - Treatments for Diabetes and was published online in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice.

Dr V Mohan, Chairman, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation represented India on this panel.

The IDF statement reviews the findings of medical evidence and recommends the use of 1 hour plasma glucose with the validated cut points (reference scale) of 155 mg/dL for prediabetes and 209 mg/dL for Type 2 Diabetes. Intermediate hyperglycemia, earlier referred to as "prediabetes, " is a state between normal glucose regulation and Type 2 Diabetes.

Many individuals with pre-diabetes as defined by current diagnostic criteria, will progress to Type 2 Diabetes.

Dr V Mohan, Chairman, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation said that the original oral glucose tolerance test was a 5 sample test and consisted of fasting, 30, 60, 90 and 120 mins.

Later, this was modified to just fasting and 2 hour samples.

However, we have always advocated the continuation of the 1 hr test during the test, as a raised 1 hr value in those with normal fasting and 2 hr glucose values is predictive of future diabetes.

Experts say that given the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide, a more sensitive and practical method is therefore needed to detect people with prediabetes and type 2 Diabetes for early diagnosis and intervention.