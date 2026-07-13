Hypertension no longer confined to old age; experts urge early BP screening

"Most young patients feel completely healthy. They often discover elevated blood pressure during a routine check-up, before surgery, or after a cardiac emergency," said Dr Rahul Chandola, chairman of the Institute of Heart Lungs Diseases Research Centre and founder of AI-based healthcare technology platform iLive Connect.

A single reading in a hospital is just a snapshot; what matters is how blood pressure behaves over weeks and months in daily life, he said.

"Connected home monitoring devices that share readings directly with a doctor's team allow us to catch masked hypertension, adjust treatment early, and prevent complications before they occur," Dr Chandola said.

He said adults, especially those with obesity, diabetes, a family history of hypertension or heart disease, should monitor their blood pressure at home using validated digital devices.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-INDIAB study has shown that hypertension affects more than one in four Indian adults, with a large proportion of cases remaining undiagnosed. The study identified obesity, diabetes, urban living, physical inactivity and excessive salt intake as major risk factors.

Dr Rajiv Narang, head of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS, Delhi, said that 10 years ago, hypertension in people below 40 was relatively uncommon in routine cardiology practice. "Today, it is something we encounter almost every day," he said.

Many young professionals have prolonged sitting hours, consume highly processed foods, sleep poorly and remain under constant stress.

"These factors together are accelerating vascular ageing much earlier than expected," Dr Narang said.

"People often believe hypertension is an illness of old age. That misconception needs to change. Blood pressure should become as routinely monitored as body weight or blood sugar. Early diagnosis and sustained lifestyle changes can prevent decades of cardiovascular complications," he said.