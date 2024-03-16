How bad are flu, COVID-19 and RSV?

WASHINGTON: Spring is nearly here, but the 2023-24 respiratory virus season isn’t over yet. Viral activity from flu, COVID-19 and RSV has fallen from the peak, but levels remain elevated.

How active are the respiratory viruses?

The CDC gauges activity by tracking doctor visits that involve a patient showing flu-like symptoms. Last week, those made up 3.7% of all visits, or about 1 visit in every 27.

Where is activity highest?

Flu activity is highest in the central U.S. Across the nation, the activity level is very high for two states, and high for another 12.

Which virus is most prevalent?

The rate at which tests come back positive for each virus can suggest which ones are most responsible for general respiratory illness activity. Flu has the highest positivity rate, at 15.4%, an increase from the previous week. Positivity rates for COVID-19 and RSV continue to fall.

Hospital admissions

Hospitalizations can give an idea of the danger associated with each virus. COVID-19 is hospitalizing people at a rate of about 4 per 100,000, the highest rate among the three viruses.

Takeaway

While RSV and COVID-19 activity are waning, flu is keeping respiratory illness at elevated levels in many parts of the country.