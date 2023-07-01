Homemade food for your furry friends at the doorstep with Brewsee

CHENNAI: K Dhevadharshini, who completed her medical education from Russia and is currently working in a private hospital in Navalur, has come up with a fine concept that provides a better option of healthy eating and nutritious food choices for pets. Brewsee is an online platform that provides homemade foods for pets (dogs and cats) from ‘pawrents’.

Dhevadarshini, the founder of Brewsee told DT Next, “The platform is based on a cloud kitchen service with home-cooked meals and doorstep delivery to three locations in the city namely Navalur, Medavakkam and Sholinganallur. This cloud kitchen service is based on Instagram, @_brewsee_, and provides food in keeping pets’ diet requirements in mind.” The concept was started in March 2023, after she had to travel to Madurai and had to leave behind her two pets named Cheese (Lhasa Apso, two-yearold) and Brew (Shih Tzu, eight-month-old) in a boarding.

“Cheese and Brew were given dry pet food and upon my return, it was a struggle for me to feed them. That inspired me to start this concept of providing a home-cooked meal for pets,” she added. Dhevadarshini delved deep into research to further understand the problems present in various dry processed pet foods, many of these processed pet foods available in packages and containers had caused food poisoning to pets leading to health disorders and infections.

“In a few cases, the ignorance caused even healthy pets to unhealthy ones and in extreme cases, they ended up becoming physically-challenged. Just like how online food-delivering platforms have a variety of options and cater food to our tastes, Brewsee focuses on providing freshly cooked meals based on order and cooking instructions. They have a wide list of food options that are categorised according to the pet breed and size,” she explained.

According to pawrents (Pet parents) concerns and regular food diet, the food can be customised if the pet is on a vegetarian or non-vegetarian diet. “We have a variety of food choices such as soya, paneer, and broccoli for vegetarian pets and chicken, mutton and beef for omnivorous pets. For older pet breeds, where it is hard to consume food and have low bone strength, we provide ‘Broth’ where meat is cooked for around 10 hours and the bone is dissolved into a water content. Multivitamins and Apple Cider Vinegar are also being used in this process. After cooking, only the water content is used that turns into jelly and that can be kept in the freezer for upto ten to fifteen days and fed to the pets with regular food,” she elaborated.

The food delivery is based on two options, a monthly subscription and a weekly subscription and based on the customers’ needs, food is charted out, prepared and delivered.

