Hip replacement performed at Sivam Hospital

CHENNAI: A private hospital successfully performed a revision total hip replacement surgery on an 82-year-old woman, who was admitted to the hospital with complaints of left hip pain and inability to walk for the past six months. After diagnosis, doctors at Sivam Hospital found that her hip implants were loosened and extensive osteolysis in the acetabulam and proximal femur.

The patient underwent her initial hip replacement surgery 13 years ago after a hip fracture. Doctors gave her an uncemented hip replacement that creates a permanent bond between the implant and the skeleton without cement under the leadership of Dr V Sivakumar, Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon. The surgery was successfully done within 4 hours.

The patient is now undergoing regular physio exercises for one month to go back to her normal routine life. Dr V Sivakumar, Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon said that they had to deal with extensive bone loss in the acetabulam and the femur. There was extensive black debris due to metallosis and soft tissue scarring. Uncemented implants were used for the acetabulam and cemented implants were used for the femur. She is recovering well from the surgery.