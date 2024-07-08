Here is why cycling good for your physical, mental health

NEW DELHI: Lifestyle-related issues are quite common these days. Cycling may be an enjoyable technique to prevent such problems in such a situation. It strengthens your body and keeps you engaged both intellectually and physically. Here are a few of the benefits of cycling that can inspire you to include in your everyday activity.

Higher level of cardiovascular fitness After prolonged exertion, cardiovascular fitness evaluates how well your body takes in oxygen and distributes it to your muscles and organs. Generally speaking, your risk of getting sick is inversely correlated with your CRF level. Cycling helps in improving your cardiovascular fitness.

Reduces joint pain One advantage of cycling for middle-aged and older adults with osteoarthritis is that exercise considerably improves stiffness, discomfort, and functional restrictions in the joints.

Good for flexibility Riding a bicycle slows down the rate at which you lose muscle and bone as you age. Having greater flexibility can help you stand up straighter, feel less discomfort and suffering, and reduce your risk of injury.

Relaxed mind Riding a bicycle can help to relax the body and mind. So, it might assist you in reducing stress related to your job or other circumstances. Regular cycling can also help lower your anxiety levels. So, with cycling you can stay healthy mentally and physically.