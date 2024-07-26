Hepatitis: Dispelling misconceptions

CHENNAI: Viral hepatitis is a medical condition that causes inflammation of the liver, leading to liver damage and liver cancer, and is caused by viral infections. Despite its prevalence, numerous misconceptions persist about viral hepatitis, often leading to stigma, inadequate care, and spread of disease.

Misconception 1: Hepatitis is single disease:

One of the most common misconceptions is that hepatitis is a single disease. In reality, viral hepatitis is a group of conditions classified by the types of viruses that cause them: Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Each type of hepatitis has different modes of transmission, clinical outcomes, and treatment protocols.

Misconception 2: Hepatitis only affects drug users and those with multiple partners:

This is not entirely true, for while hepatitis b and c do spread in these situations, especially hepatitis B in persons who have unprotected sex with multiple partners, other modes of transmission may be more common. Hepatitis B is more commonly spread from mother to child, and both infections are also spread by needle stick injury, tattooing, piercing, and exposure to infected blood and body fluids.

Misconception 3: People with Hepatitis B or C cannot get married:

Hepatitis B patients can have their partners vaccinated, and hepatitis C patients can achieve a complete cure with a short course of antiviral medications. Hepatitis B-positive mothers can safely go through pregnancy and their baby can be protected by hepatitis B immunoglobulin at birth and early vaccination.

Misconception 4: There is no cure for Hepatitis B and C:

Advances in medical science have significantly improved the prognosis for those with hepatitis B and C. Chronic hepatitis B cannot be fully removed, still, it can be effectively managed with antiviral medications, which can reduce viral load make the virus inactive, and prevent liver damage and liver cancer. Additionally, a vaccine is available to prevent hepatitis B infection and Hepatitis C is now curable in most cases.

Misconception 5: Viral hepatitis will always cause symptoms:

Viral hepatitis is often a silent disease, especially in its early stages. Many individuals with chronic hepatitis B or C are asymptomatic, and they exhibit no symptoms for years or even decades. This leads to a delayed diagnosis and treatment, increasing the risk of severe liver damage, liver cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

Misconception 6: Hepatitis B and C are not common in developed countries:

Hepatitis B and C are serious health issues and are not confined to developing countries. Factors such as migration, travel, and inadequate screening can contribute to the spread of these infections in developed nations. Hepatitis B and C are preventable and treatable.